Tori Spelling Claims Charlie Sheen Offered Her a ‘Crack Pipe’

Not your typical welcome gift! Tori Spelling claimed that Charlie Sheen once offered her a crack pipe when she visited his condo with a friend.

Tori, 51, explained to Denise Richards, who was a guest on the Tuesday, August 6, episode of her podcast “misSPELLING,” that her roommate, Kevin Sands, was really good friends with Charlie, 58, at the time. Kevin, 57, Tori and Charlie all lived in the same building and Tori was invited over to Charlie’s condo one night.

“The door opens and Charlie is standing there in a button up, I want to say Hawaiian shirt. I don’t even know what it was,” the Beverly Hill 90210 alum recalled. “He hands me something and he goes, ‘Hot crack pipe?’ And I was like, “Nope, no thanks.’ Then he was like, ‘Come on in.’”

Tori said that she didn’t really get a good look at the condo as it was “very dark” and “the only lights were people smoking.”

“I don’t know what was going on,” the Saved by the Bell actress continued. “He was always very nice and very, very smart. So, he brings me into the kitchen and he’s like, ‘Anything else?’ I was terrified to take anything else.”

Tori added that she eventually told the Two and a Half Men alum that she would “have a drink,” but then worried “if there was something in the drink.”

“I didn’t know what to do. I was literally like, ‘Do you have a soda?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what am I doing?’ So yeah, he took us around,” Tori concluded before she added that she “believed there were some ladies of the night” in Charlie’s condo that night.

Charlie and Denise, 53, were married in June 2002, and the couple welcomed daughter Sami in March 2004. Nine months later, the Wild Things star and Charlie revealed that they were expecting baby No. 2. However, two months before their second daughter, Lola, was born, Denise filed for divorce in March 2005. The pair attempted to reconcile but eventually went ahead with their divorce.

Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In 2007, Charlie became engaged to Brooke Mueller, with whom he shares twin sons Max and Bob, but in 2013, the boys were removed from Brooke’s custody and Denise stepped in to take care of them temporarily.

Max and Bob’s removal from Brooke’s custody came two years after Charlie’s infamous profanity-laced rants that followed Two and a Half Men being canceled.

“I’m tired of pretending like I’m not special,” Charlie said during a 2011 appearance on Today. “I’m tired of pretending like I’m not bitching, a total fricking rock star from Mars, and people can’t figure me out, they can’t process me. I don’t expect them to. You can’t process me with a normal brain.”

The Major League star then had an interview with ABC, where he famously said that he was “on a drug called Charlie Sheen.”

“I am on a drug, it’s called ‘Charlie Sheen’. It’s not available because if you try it once, you will die. Your face will melt off and your children will weep over your exploded body,” Charlie told the interviewer before asking, “Too much?”

Four years later, Charlie revealed that he had been diagnosed with HIV, something Denise claimed to have known about for years. In 2018, Charlie gave up drinking and drugs, and as of January, he was six years sober.