Little People, Big World alum Tori Roloff revealed a trainer told her getting surgery was the “only way” she would be able to “fix” her body after having three children.

Tori explained that she had the “very new feeling being uncomfortable in my body” after giving birth to her first child, son Jackson, in 2017.

“I also had to watch myself change on national television,” Tori, 33, continued on the Thursday, June 13, episode of her “Raising Heights” podcast with husband Zach Roloff. “I got huge. I was huge during my pregnancies. That was hard. And reading people’s comments about how I really let myself go, ‘she got huge.'”

Tori shared how “there’s like a medical thing when you get pregnant, your abs literally separate and mine never came back together.” In an attempt to get her pre-pregnancies body back, “I saw a trainer. He said surgery is the only way you’re going to fix this.”

It was Zach, 34, who made her realize she should keep working on herself and not go under the knife. Tori said she was “so grateful” for a conversation they had where he asked Tori, “Have you really tried to get where you want to be without having surgery?”

“The true answer in that moment was no. No, I haven’t put in the work to actually see results. It kind of brought me to this realization that I’m so happy with where I am right now,” the Portland, Oregon, native shared.

After welcoming Jackson, Tori gave birth to the couple’s second child, daughter Lilah, in 2019. They rounded out their family with son Josiah in 2022.

The former reality star has been documenting her weight loss journey with fans after starting a 14-week challenge in 2024 to help reach her fitness goals. She’s logged time on the treadmill and taken up jogging outside. Next to a video of her going for a run on June 6, Tori wrote, “I am not a runner. But I’m trying!!”

Her attitude has improved as she’s seen progress with her slimmer figure.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Going to do a stupid workout for my stupid health to get stupid in shape,” Tori wrote over pouty Instagram Reel in March 2024, captioning the clip, “Time to get in shape.”

After Lilah’s birth, the new mom shared how hard it was to cope with her postpartum body.

“It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” Tori shared via Instagram in December 2019. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”

By October 2020, Tori started going to the gym in a major lifestyle change.

“I’ve never ever done that in my life,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “This is the first time I’ve found a place that I feel like holds me accountable, and it’s been good. I just feel stronger, and I feel more confident.”