Making moves! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared that her kids Jackson Roloff and Lilah Roloff are practicing riding scooters.

“Gettin’ better every time,” the Oregon native, 31, wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a video of Lilah riding a scooter. Sharing another video of her eldest son speeding by on his, Tori added, “Gotta keep up with this kid!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The mom of three — who shares Jackson, 5, Lilah, 2, and Josiah, 1 month, with Zach Roloff — previously communicated that Jackson had been struggling with his “bowing legs,” and the emotional moment he was rushed to the hospital is set to be documented on season 23 of LPBW.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“We had a leg appointment and he needs surgery,” Zach, 32, told his mother, Amy Roloff, in a May 2022 episode. “Just looking at his legs now, I’m like, ‘What the heck? They’re so bowed.’”

“Jackson is going in for leg surgery to put plates on the growth plates of his legs,” Tori shared in a confessional with producers. “To hopefully slow down the growth of his legs and allow the bones to even out.”

The former elementary school teacher previously opened up about Jackson’s procedure back on Instagram in November 2021. “Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” she wrote alongside a photo of the toddler in a hospital bed. “Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had. Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

As for Lilah, Tori recently gave fans an update on her daughter’s speech delay. “Lilah is definitely delayed in speech, however, she’s making progress, which is what her pediatrician wants to see,” she explained to fans during an Instagram Q&A with fans in June 2022. “So, for now, we’re just encouraging her to talk more and trying to keep her brother from answering for her.”

The reality TV personality added, “She communicates really effectively and doesn’t get frustrated by not being understood the first time. So we’re just plugging away. She has water behind her eardrum too which could be contributing, but again, we’re just working with her daily on her speech.”