Honesty hour. Tori Roloff of the Little People, Big World fame opened up about how she’s experiencing pregnancy with baby No. 3.

“Reminder: Growing a human is hard. Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy. This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes,” the longtime reality TV star, 31, who shares kids Jackson and Lilah with husband Zach Roloff, captioned a mirror selfie via Instagram on Wednesday, July, 12. “But I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Tori has gotten real about motherhood with fans. The TLC personality, who’s due in spring 2022, shared a powerful message after suffering a miscarriage in March 2021.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby [No. 3], and we couldn’t wait to share,” Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing our sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

The photographer went on to praise, Zach, 31, for his support during their difficult time. “My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him,” Tori assured.

Although the pair, who tied the knot in July 2015, suffered a great loss, they never gave up on growing their family.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori told Us Weekly in June that year. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Come November 2021, Zach and Tori made their exciting announcement: “We are so excited! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

As for the sex of their new addition, the couple wants to be “surprised.”