It’s official: Lilah Ray Roloff is now 1 month old! On Thursday, December 19, mom Tori Roloff (née Patton) celebrated the milestone by giving fans an update on the little girl. While talking about how her baby daughter is settling into the family, she revealed the tiny tot is a total mama’s girl. According to the mama, the two Little People, Big World stars have already majorly bonded.

“This sweet thing is 1 month old today! No clue how that happened! We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!” Tori, 28, shared with her followers. Posting a photo of the infant in a red, velvet dress, she added, “Lilah LOVES bath time. She has grown 2 inches! She could out toot a grown man. Lilah loves going out and has already been to the zoo! She is a mama’s girl right now. She wakes up every three [to] four hours at night.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Overall, though, the mom of two admitted her younger kid “has been a pretty easy going girlsie.” And though she acknowledged in a previous post that big brother Jackson Roloff has been a little “standoffish” with his new sibling, she continued, “She’s worked her way into our family flawlessly, and we are just enjoying our time with her so much!!” To her fans and friends, she added, “Thank you all so much for your words of encouragement and just loving our family through this new and exciting season of life!” And to her daughter, she wrote, “We love you, Lilah girl!!”

In fact, the family is settling in so well that Tori and husband Zach Roloff are already talking about baby No. 3. And by that we mean that Zach is talking about it. Apparently, his wife isn’t exactly convinced. “[Lilah’s] been a pretty good baby,” the father of two shared. “[We] could have a third.” When she heard that, the brunette cutie shot back, “He’s going to carry the next one.”

Recently, the star opened up about her struggle to accept the changes in her body after giving birth to baby No. 2. “I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” she shared on December 10. “It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”