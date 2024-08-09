The legal battle between Tony Bennett’s son, Danny Bennett, and daughters, Antonia and Johanna Bennett, turned ugly in court this week, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Danny, 70, asked the court for additional time to respond to his sister’s bombshell lawsuit.

His lawyer said he had been retained this week and needed time to catch up on the case. “I am insufficiently familiar with the case to determine how best to respond to the Petition. In addition, I have planned vacation time during the last two weeks of August, as does my partner,” he told the court.

He said Danny had yet to be served too. Danny’s lawyer said he emailed Antonia, 50, and Johanna’s lawyer to ask for an extension for Danny to respond to the lawsuit.

He said the sister’s lawyer refused. One of the lawyers representing Antonia and Johanna, 54, said the sisters “are not willing to agree to an extension” for their brother which would “delay the production of information to which they are entitled.”

The sister said they would agree to the extension if Danny agreed to turn over accounting on their father’s estate within 45 days.

“Our clients are entitled to accounting,” their lawyer said.

The sister’s legal team added, “Our clients are entitled to an accounting. We made a formal request for an accounting on their behalf in January after months of prior requests for information and we never received a specific or coherent response.”

Danny’s lawyer did not accept the offer by the sisters. Instead, Danny pleaded with the court to allow him extra time despite the sister’s fierce objection.

A judge has yet to rule on his request.

Back in June, Tony’s daughters sued Danny over his alleged mishandling of their father’s estate.

In the complaint, Antonia and Johanna claimed Danny had been put in place as trustee of their father’s trust following the legendary singer’s death on July 21, 2023, at the age of 96.

The duo claimed their brother had failed to provide them with accounting for the money the estate made from the sale of Tony’s music catalog and brand deals.

A lawyer for the sisters said, “It remains unclear what music assets (and other property) were or were not sold as part of the deal” due to Antonio and Johanna “not [being] provided with various details of the transaction despite repeated requests.”

Antonia and Johanna believed Tony pulled in over $100 million in the past 15 years but were told he only had around $7 million in the bank.

The duo said they were shocked to hear the number due to them believing Tony should have a substantial amount more.

On top of that, the sisters took issue with a recent sale of Tony’s belongings.

The lawsuit also alleged Danny had received $4.2 million in gifts from Tony which was millions more than the other three children have received.

Antonia and Johanna demanded the court order Danny to provide accounting to answer questions about their father’s estate.