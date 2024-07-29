Tom Selleck With Surgery Scars After Blue Bloods Cancellation

Tom Selleck was spotted for the first time since the cancellation of Blue Bloods and it looks like the actor underwent a recent surgery. In Touch exclusively obtained a video and photos of the Hollywood star leaving the gym on July 17, 2024, and revealed large vertical scars on both of his knees.

After his gym session, Tom visibly had trouble walking and stopped in front of his truck and held onto the hood of his car, as seen in the video. The Three Men and a Baby star then focused on breathing and held onto his car until he got into the driver’s seat.

The Magnum P.I. alum chose to fuel his body after working out and stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru for a soda, according to the video and photos.

Tom, 79, has had a large amount of downtime after his role as Frank Reagan came to an end after 14 years on television.

In May, it was announced that Blue Bloods would come to an end after the season 14 finale.

Coleman-Rayner

“We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said during a press conference. “We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give show the sendoff it deserves.”

Fans watched part 1 of the last season this spring and the final episodes will air in fall 2024.

The cast marked their final day of filming the drama series in June.

Since then, Tom has enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, Jillie Mack, on their 65-acre ranch in California. The Twelve Mile Road star has also reportedly taken on house projects that are difficult for him to complete.

“Instead of enjoying his time off, he’s working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn’t do,” an insider told Closer in a story published on Saturday, July 27.“He should take it easy, but he won’t. He’s lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself.”

The source also noted that Tom “needs something to do” but his loved ones “feel he’s taking too many chances because when you get to be his age, if you fall you break something and that could have serious consequences.”

Coleman-Rayner

“His family is concerned and even friends tell him he should get a hired hand, but Tom’s stubborn and won’t be talked down from the ladder,” the source continued to the outlet.

In May, Tom released his memoir, You Never Know, and reflected on how he got into acting.

“I certainly didn’t want to be an actor. I never thought of that in my life,” he said. “Nobody knew who I was. [They thought I was just] a guy on a Salem billboard smoking a menthol cigarette.”

The Jesse Stone actor also expressed his “love” for late actor James Garner and credited him for bringing him onto The Rockford Files.

“He said, ‘I’m not telling you what to do, but I’ll tell you this: You don’t have any power. But if they want you, you will never have more power than you do right now,’” he continued.

Nonetheless, Tom became a big name in Hollywood throughout his career. Now that he’s taken a step back from the spotlight, he has reportedly become an “entitled brat” after seemingly snubbing his retired finances.

“Despite Selleck’s pleas of poverty, CBS higher-ups aren’t buying it, armed with knowledge of his jaw-dropping paycheck over the years,” a second source told Closer in May. “He raked in a staggering $200,000 per episode, accumulating a jaw-dropping $56 million over the show’s run — and that’s not even factoring in residuals from reruns!”