Tom Selleck Looks Somber Amid Blue Bloods Cancellation: Photos

Tom Selleck Seemingly in Low Spirits After Voicing ‘Frustration’ Over ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation
Tom Selleck was photographed in seemingly low spirits days after sharing his feelings over the cancellation of Blue Bloods.
“My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go,” Tom told TV Insider on October 3. “So, how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out.”
In Touch obtained photos of the actor looking somber while heading to his vehicle days after confessing his anger about the end of his long-lasting era as Frank Reagen.
