Getting messy! Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval said he and Ariana Madix only had “sex four times a year” before he began his affair with costar Raquel Leviss, per the midseason trailer released on Monday, March 20.

In what appears to be a tense conversation between Tom, 39, and Ariana, 37, the Schwartz and Sandy’s owner says they had only been “having sex like four times a year” amid their rocky romance.

“I cannot have sex with someone who feels like a stranger,” Ariana can be heard saying in response to her boyfriend of nine years, who was caught cheating with their costar Raquel, 28.

Tom later says, “I wish we both would’ve tried harder” to which Ariana claps back, “You don’t deserve one f—king tear of mine.”

Clearly, tensions were high between the former couple during the conversation as Tom asked, “You want anything?” and Ariana simply responds, “For you to die.”

It appears Bravo fans will see the fallout between Tom and Ariana, as his affair with Raquel, which reportedly began last summer, is exposed.

Raquel also kisses Tom Schwartz, who is divorced from Pump Rules star Katie Maloney, in the season 10 trailer. She is later seen making out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver, who was married at the time.

The Bravolebrity wed Samantha Saunders in May 2020 after they welcomed their son, Oliver Jr. In September 2022, Oliver’s wife accused him of “committing adultery with coworkers and guests” of Vanderpump Paris. Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha in January 2023.

For her part, Raquel said Oliver “misled her” into believing he was single at the time of their makeout. “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife,” she told Page Six in October 2022. “I was getting ready to go on a date with him when I found out he had a wife, so it completely changed the dynamic of the day and my mindset going into that.”

In addition to Raquel and Tom’s antics, it seems that viewers will see the SUR group’s reaction to the shocking cheating scandal.

“This is a full blown love affair,” Scheana Shay says at one point before Katie yells, “I want to light them both on f—king fire.”

Although it’s unclear who each cast member is talking about in the drama-filled clip, James Kennedy, who was previously engaged to Raquel before their split in December 2021, appears to tell his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, that someone “wants to f—k the s—t out of Raquel.”

Raquel can later be seen telling someone, “I don’t f—king regret our relationship,” but it’s not apparent who she is talking about.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.