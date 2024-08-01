Trouble magnet Chet Hanks — the recovering addict son of Oscar winner Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — says his famous parents support his decision to appear on MTV’s The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets!

“Chet has given Tom and Rita a lot of worry over the years — but he’s clean and sober now and they see him trying so hard to live a good life,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Chet feared his folks would be against his going on a reality show and talking about them, but Tom especially said: Hey, this is the way of the world now, reality TV. If you want to do it, go ahead — and we will be tuning in!”

Chet, 34, has had recurring roles on Empire, Shameless and Your Honor. But source explained the outspoken rapper, who is more well-known for his loudmouth social media posts and repeated stints in rehab, hopes the reality show can put his acting career back on track!

Before Tom and Rita’s eldest child finally kicked his drug demons in 2021, he whined online about being the black sheep of his wealthy family and was accused of causing $1,800 in damages in a U.K. hotel room, which he denies.

Changed Chet gushes about his latest project, “It’s more about personal growth and relationships with people and vulnerability. It’s a completely different type of reality TV.”

The reformed bad boy’s stint on the show has already earned him one new fan — fellow castmate Kim Zolciak, from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, who gushes, “He’s great!”