Tom Cruise’s former live-in lover and Risky Business costar Rebecca De Mornay is seen for the first time in over a year as she steps out for a rare public outing in Los Angeles. Rebecca, 64, was photographed walking her dog in sweltering temperatures on the afternoon of July 9, according to snapshots exclusively obtained by In Touch. She wore a tight black top that showed off her still-enviable figure, plus dark pants and sneakers.

Best known for depicting a call girl who seduced Tom, 62, in the 1983 classic, Rebecca has appeared in a string of other hits over the years including The Slugger’s Wife, Runaway Train and Wedding Crashers. She and Tom had an affair whilst filming Risky Business, then lived together before splitting three years later in 1985. After that she was romantically linked to Bruce Wagner, whom she married in 1986 and divorced in 1990.