Tom Cruise's Alien and UFO 'Obsession' Fueling Space Dreams (EXCL)

Tom Cruise continues to risk life and limb by putting his body on the line for death-defying stunts – and he’s now turning his attention to filming a new movie in space, while becoming fixated by the paranormal and UFOs, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Tom has always been absolutely obsessed with extraterrestrial life forms, which is why he’s so determined to get his space movie off the ground,” the source says, referring to an upcoming movie with intentions so optimistic they may as well be reaching for the stars.

Universal Pictures’ chairman Donna Langley is currently eyeing a project that would see the Mission: Impossible star do just that – take to space in conjunction with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX and film with the stars – the real ones!

Director Doug Liman, who worked with Tom, 62, on sci-fi blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow, has also spoken out about the project, saying, “It’s a dream and a plan.”

While specifics are staying vague regarding the film, the source confirms that the daredevil actor “can’t wait to go up there and float around.”

Boldly going where no actor has gone before isn’t new for the Risky Business star.

A second source previously told In Touch that “many of his peers increasingly rely on stunt doubles, especially when they get to a certain age, and Tom does do it to a limited capacity, but mostly does his own impossible feats.”

The All the Right Moves actor has racked up an impressive list of eye-watering stunts over the years, including scaling the Dubai skyscraper Burj Khalifa, clinging onto the side of a flying plane, driving a motorcycle off a cliff, smashing into the side of a car, learning to fly a helicopter and then flying one down the side of a mountain, dangling 2,000 feet over the edge of a rock face, and landing in water after a parachute drop, to name a few.

Fernando Camino/Getty Images

To date, Tom’s adrenaline antics have cost him broken ribs, a broken ankle and a near decapitation from mechanical horses while filming The Last Samurai.

However, the source says it’s more than just the thrill of doing the biggest stunt ever attempted by an actor that’s launching Tom to literal stardom.

“It’s not just the ultimate stunt,” the insider continues, “but he’s also fascinated with UFOs.”

“He spends hours reading about them and studying all the many classified documents that have been released about them in the last few years.”

“He has all sorts of high-powered telescopes and thinks people that doubt the existence of life on other planets are the delusional ones who are just kind of uneducated.”

“Obviously, it’s been partly inspired by his belief in Scientology,” the source states.

“He’s hyper committed to making a big difference in the universe, not just on planet Earth and his movies reflect that, as do his spiritual beliefs.”

“Anyone wanting to spend time with him should be prepared for a very heavy lecture on this topic, because he’s passionate about it beyond belief.”