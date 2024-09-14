Tom Cruise Wanted to Date Lady Gaga Before Her Engagement (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Cruise was mesmerized by Lady Gaga ages ago and hoping she’d be single now, which has her recent engagement to Michael Polansky hitting him where it hurts the most, his notorious ego!

An insider exclusively tells In Touch that, “Tom fancies Gaga and wasn’t even shy about the fact he thought she was phenomenal, but once again must cross another lady off the list of potential girlfriends – she is taken, and it looks like she’s really going to marry this guy.”

Lady Gaga, 38, has kept her relationship to businessman Michael, 46, pretty low-key. The two were first spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas in 2020.

They ended up quarantining together in Gaga’s Malibu home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which, instead of driving them crazy actually brought them closer together!

They bonded by “hanging out at her house” and “ordering delivery food” while they self-isolated, the “Poker Face” singer told People in April 2020. She even referred to him as “my whole life” – along with her dogs – in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021.

The couple, who work closely with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, of which Michael is a board member, confirmed their engagement when the pop star referred to the tech entrepreneur as her “fiancé” during the Olympic Games in Paris in April.

Unfortunately for Tom, 62, he couldn’t woo the “Bad Romance” singer even after cozying up to her at one of her concerts in May 2022, where she was snapped giving the Risky Business actor a kiss on the cheek backstage!

Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

“It’s getting kind of embarrassing at this point, even someone with his overwhelming arrogance can take a blow to the heart,” the source says.

“He really thought they shared a special connection and didn’t think Michael would be on the scene forever.”

The All the Right Moves star has reportedly had a thing for Gaga for years and even asked her to record the theme song for his Top Gun reboot, “Hold My Hand,” where the source says “They hit it off working on [Maverick].”

Regardless, unlucky-in-love Tom isn’t vindictive about losing out on his love interests – of which there have been many – and still respects Gaga’s work.

“He wanted and still wants her to be involved in upcoming projects and thinks it would be a great way to spend time together and explore the connection,” the source continues, “but now with the engagement he’ll have to deal with it.”

Tom has suffered a string of failed relationships in the past few years, despite being Hollywood’s It-Man for decades. The source says that, while he pours his heart out to his flames, they often just don’t reciprocate the energy and intensity he’s able to provide.

“She’s just not that into him,” the insider explains, “just like Shakira, Elsina [Khayrova], Hayley [Atwell] and Rebecca [Ferguson] before her,” referencing his past burnouts.

“Tom just seems to be in the habit of picking women who are ineligible for him.”