Despite Tom Cruise’s share of baby mama drama and growing pains over his kids, the top-of-the-A-list star is hoping to have even more children in the future — British ones!

“You’d think he’d be satisfied with what he’s got at this point in his life,” a source close to the Mission Impossible actor exclusively tells In Touch, “but instead he actually is very open to finding someone to have another child with.”

The only problem for Tom, 62, surprisingly, is finding the right girl to settle down and have more kids with. “He’s just biding his time until he meets the right woman,” the source says.

Tom may be the international face of Hollywood glamour, but the Top Gun star mostly splits his time living between the rural south of England and London to spend more time with his two eldest children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

“Having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there,” the insider tells. “That’s one of the reasons he was rushing ahead so full force with Elsina [Khayrova], he wanted to marry her and get straight to baby making.”

The superstar actor and Russian socialite Elsina, 36, split in February. “There’s no bad blood between them,” the source tells In Touch. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

“It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out with her but that’s very much still a part of his plan, he wants another child, he has his heart set on it.”

While Tom’s adopted kids, Connor and Bella, have no relationship whatsoever with his biological daughter, Suri, 18, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, he’s making zero effort to try and build bridges. The two adopted kids reportedly “don’t exist” to Suri, who lives in New York. In fact, the actor was conspicuously absent from Suri’s graduation from New York’s LaGuardia High School on June 21, instead choosing to make an appearance at a Taylor Swift concert.

“It is true that there’s no relationship between Suri and his adopted children,” the insider continues.

“How could there be, given the current situation with Tom and Katie? Tom’s just grateful he’s living near to Bella and gets regular face time with Connor, he adores them and says they mean just as much to him as any flesh and blood.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty

Tom and Katie, 45, had a whirlwind romance starting in 2005, leading to marriage and pregnancy within a year. As all good things do, TomKat came to an end in a bitter divorce in 2012.

Despite not being seen with Suri for 11 years, Tom regularly sees Connor and Bella.

“Tom’s kids all have their own lives, Suri, Connor and Bella, included and he insists there’s not even the slightest bit of tension between any of them. It really irritates him that anyone’s trying to stir up trouble,” the source dishes. “That being said, it’s not something anyone’s going to bring up around him, everyone knows it’s a totally off-limits subject.”