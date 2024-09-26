Tom Cruise was sued by a former madam who demanded damages months before she passed away in her sleep, In Touch has learned.

In Touch obtained the lawsuit that was filed by Jody “Babydol” Gibson on September 7, 2021, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the complaint, first reported by The Underground Bunker, Jody said that she is the “successor in interest and executor of the estate of Tobe Gibson.”

Tobe Gibson was Jody’s mother, who was reportedly a well-known talent agent for child stars back in the day. Jody claimed that Tobe discovered Tom, 62, while he participated in a high school play.

She said that the actor signed a written agreement for representation with Tobe in 1978-1979. Jody said her mom got Tom his first big acting roles and “big break” in the 1981 film Taps.

In the suit, Jody said Tom began a relationship with one of her mom’s relatives in 1980-1981.

She said, “It was through his relationship that [Tom] abandoned his agency relationship with Tobe Gibson and signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).”

Jody brought the lawsuit after seeing Tom credit CAA for his success in a 2016 book about the Hollywood agency. Jody said that “an actual controversy and fraud has arisen as a result of a cover-up that ensued to hide [Tom’s] wrongdoing.”

She said that Tom gave a completely fraudulent interview, falsely crediting CAA with all of Tobe’s work, “by claiming CAA Paula Wagner and CAA discovered Tom, oblitering [sic] Tobe Gibson name and hard work from existence.” Jody accused Tom of having “wrongfully betrayed and abandoned” her mother.

In the suit, she said if it were not for “the discovery of Tom Cruise by Tobe Gibson and Tobe Gibson obtaining Tom’s first role in Taps, [Tom] would not have the career and wealth he’s had. There is an argument to be made that Tobe Gibson’s professional value and net worth would have been 100 times more had this fraudulent 40-plus year lie and cover up not transpired that is still active today.”

Jody said Tom’s denial of her mother’s involvement in his career made her look like a liar. She said Tom’s actions were “intentional, willful and wanton and warrants the imposition of punitive damages sufficient to punish and deter.”

The former madam attached a 1977 newspaper article referencing Tom and her mother.

The article detailed Tom’s role in the high school production of Guys & Dolls.

His costar Kathy Burns’ sister Lorraine brought her agent, Tobe, to a show. Tobe “discovered” Tom that night, according to Jody.

She also attached a transcript of Tom’s interview where he credited Sean Penn and CAA for his success.

Another exhibit was an email Jody sent to Tom’s longtime lawyer Bert Fields in 2018. Jody never served Tom with the legal papers before she died in January 2022.

TMZ broke the story that Jody was found dead inside her Yucca Valley home.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that no foul play was suspected. Her husband said the death was a mystery because Jody had not been sick. He said she had lost a substantial amount of weight before she passed at the age of 64.

Jody was arrested in 1999 as part of a sting operation in L.A. She was accused of running a large prostitution ring. She was sentenced to three years in prison and released in 2002.