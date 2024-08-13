Tom Cruise ‘Obsessed with Creating’ New Life in Europe

Tom Cruise loves his luxe life in the U.K., but he’s looking to expand by purchasing land in other parts of Europe, a source exclusively tells In Touch, adding that his ego and ambitions have never been greater.

“Tom isn’t putting down America, but he does say he’s so much happier living in Europe. That’s where he’s decided he wants to grow old and he’s ready to spend a fortune putting down roots,” the insider adds. “He loves the U.K. and feels very established there but he also wants homes in other countries, France being one, he’s fascinated by French culture and has been looking at buying a chateau on the outskirts of Paris.”

Speaking of the city of love, the Top Gun actor, 62, played a big part in the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11. Tom jumped off of a high building as he was secured by wire and gracefully landed on the ground, where he was welcomed by cheers and embrace.

While the Mission Impossible star now has a fond memory of Paris, the source says that he “adores Italy.”

“That’s why he got married [Katie Holmes] in Rome. He’s always loved it there and has talked about getting a home there forever and is now seriously looking to buy property there,” the insider adds.

Tom is also eyeing Spain, preferably “a villa near the coast, somewhere on the water. He wants to check these places off his bucket list but to do them properly, which for him means splashing the cash in a big way and establishing himself as a local.”

The source concludes, “He’s become obsessed with creating this life overseas for himself, he wants to make his mark around the world. And he’s not stopping there, he’s planning to make a space movie and go to the moon. He’s driven by this immense desire to expand and he’s got hundreds of millions to spend, so he figures why not?”

In July, a second insider exclusively told In Touch about Tom’s plans to move to the U.K. and possibly have another child.

“You’d think he’d be satisfied with what he’s got at this point in his life, but instead he actually is very open to finding someone to have another child with,” the source revealed. “He’s just biding his time until he meets the right woman.”

According to the source, “Having a child in the U.K. would be a fantastic way of cementing his roots there. That’s one of the reasons he was rushing ahead so full force with Elsina [Khayrova], he wanted to marry her and get straight to baby making.”

Tom and ex-wife Nicole Kidman adopted daughter Isabella Cruise in 1992 and son Connor Cruise three years later. While the Cocktail actor still has a relationship with his two eldest kids, he no longer is an active parent to Suri Noelle, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Katie, 45, in 2006.

The Golden Globe winner was last publicly seen with Suri, 18, in 2013 and wasn’t at her graduation in June. Instead, he was busting a move at Taylor Swift’s concert at Wembley Stadium in England.

One month prior, Suri dropped “Cruise” as her last name during a school play and was credited as Suri Noelle.