Tom Cruise was nowhere to be seen when daughter Suri Cruise graduated high school. The teenager got her diploma from New York’s LaGuardia High School on June 21 with mom Katie Holmes by her side, but the Top Gun star did not appear to be in attendance.

One day later, Tom, 61, popped up at Wembley Stadium in London, England, where he attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. He sat in a VIP section of the stadium and danced along to the pop star’s hit songs with Travis Kelce and other A-listers, including Hugh Grant, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Suri, 18, was all smiles at her graduation, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. She was beaming as she wore her cap and gown and hugged friends after the ceremony. Katie, 45, also had a big smile on her face as she celebrated with her only child.

In her graduation pamphlet, Suri was reportedly listed as Suri Noelle, without her famous father’s last name included in the moniker. In May, her name was listed the same way on a casting sheet for her school’s theater production of Head Over Heels.

Tom and Suri have not been photographed together since January 2012. He and Katie separated that June and finalized their divorce the following month. Katie and Suri have been living in New York City while Tom keeps busy around the world with his movie career.

Ahead of her high school graduation, Suri revealed that she will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh this fall. She was also photographed heading to her high school prom on June 18, looking all grown up in a patterned dress and gold heels for the occasion. She appeared to have a date for the event, as photos showed a brown-haired male with his arm around her waist at one point in the evening.

While Tom keeps details of his relationship with Suri private, he appears to still be close with his older two kids, Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise, whom he shares with ex Nicole Kidman. Tom and Nicole, 57, were married in 1990 and adopted their two children during the relationship. They divorced in 2001.

In 2023, Tom was photographed attending a hockey game with Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29. The sighting shut down speculation that Bella was estranged from her famous father, which began after he did not attend her 2015 wedding to Max Parker. Nicole was also not there.

At the time, Bella insisted to the Daily Mail, “Of course [we talk]. They’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of s–t.” However, her husband also weighed in on whether it was difficult not having Tom there to walk Bella down the aisle, adding, “Yeah. It is what it is.”

Despite all the controversy surrounding his personal life, Tom looked at ease while attending the Eras tour. He had a big smile on his face throughout the evening and was seen chatting with Travis, 34, as they both showed off their dance moves to songs like “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off.”