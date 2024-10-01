Tom Cruise has never stepped down from a challenge. A notorious adrenaline junkie, the Mission: Impossible star, 62, is famous for performing his own stunts, no matter how difficult or dangerous they may be. He’s jumped off rooftops, ridden motorcycles off mountains, even hung off the world’s tallest tower. However, a recent, weary appearance in London has fans wondering if maybe it’s time Tom gave his body a break.

“He’s still in good shape, but all that hard work is starting to show,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “He looks drained and tired.”

While there are plenty of stuntmen who could step in, Tom refuses to let them. “Family, friends and colleagues are telling him to hang it up, that there’s nothing to prove,” reveals the insider. “But Tom says part of the fun of filmmaking for him is doing his own stunts and he’s not giving that up.”