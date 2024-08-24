Tom Cruise 'Literally Has No Friends' Due to His Work Pace EXCLUSIVE

Tom Cruise loves to paint himself as Mr. Sociable these days, but a rock-solid source in his business team exclusively tells In Touch he has few if any actual real friends – and he’s running himself into the ground with grueling 16-hour work days that leave him at risk of serious burnout.

The insider, who has had extensive recent work experience directly with Tom, 62, says, “Let’s be real here, Tom lives for the business of being a global movie star, and it’s not exactly ‘work’ for him because he goes at it like a 24/7 lifestyle choice.”

Tom has been working nearly non-stop since he got his start in Hollywood acting in bit parts in the early 1980s. He broke through as part of the ensemble cast of The Outsiders in 1983 and made a name for himself the same year in All the Right Moves and Risky Business.

Already a household name by 1996, the super star picked up a part in the first Mission: Impossible, and then went on to make another six movies in the franchise over the last 30 years.

Currently, workaholic Tom is filming Mission: Impossible 8.

The source continues: “He literally has no friends who can keep pace with him, and that’s all been exacerbated this summer as he finally puts Mission: Impossible 8 to bed and can move onto other projects.”

“He only socializes with the moguls and other A-listers to further his movie ambitions, and it’s pretty clear when you spend any stretch of time with him that he’s a lonely guy and would rather be off shooting a mega stunt than pretending he likes his downtime.”

Fabrizio Bensch- Pool/Getty Images

The Top Gun star’s work ethic is impressive, as he’s starred in over 50 films since getting his start. Even now, the insider suggests there’s no sign of Tom slowing down, much less a looming retirement for the mega-famous actor.

“He never even takes vacations without pasting on some kind of work function to it, like a location scout or just a box full of scripts to read and movies to watch,” the source says.

“You want to tell the guy, ‘get a life!’ but with a person as strong willed as Tom, that would never work.”

Tom, who is keen on performing as many of his own stunts as possible, has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career as an action star, including broken ribs, a broken ankle and a near decapitation from mechanical horses while filming The Last Samurai.

As In Touch previously reported, those closest to the star worry for his safety as he gets up there in age, but that hasn’t phased him yet.

“He will slow down and act normal only as a last resort and only when he’s a very old man, that’s my prediction,” the source adds.

“He loves his lifestyle but he’s becoming a one man band at this point and he keeps saying that he lives for the grind of working – as long as he can be in charge!”