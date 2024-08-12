The 2024 Paris Olympics closed out in a pretty epic way — and viewers can’t stop talking about it! Tom Cruise made a splash with a death-defying stunt at the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11, in front of the world’s greatest athletes.

Tom, 62, helped pass the Olympic flag off to Los Angeles, where the games will be held in 2028. He brought some of his action star flare to the event, starting off his bit by standing on a roof with a harness on his body. The Mission Impossible actor jumped off of the side of a building and was suspended in the air on a wire before making his way down to the floor of the arena.

The crowd roared with astonishment as they watched him enter the arena. Tom wore a leather jacket and jeans for the stunt, managing to make it look seamless. Once he was on his feet again, he walked through the arena and was greeted by some of the athletes who have competed during the games, giving them high fives, hugs and kisses on the cheek.

At one point, Tom, who is currently filming Mission Impossible 8, stopped to pose for a selfie with one of the athletes, and then proceeded to move along while shaking hands with many others. The Top Gun star could not wipe the smile off of his face the entire time. “That’s how you do it. That’s how you do it right there,” one announcer could be heard saying during the NBC broadcast.

“Well, remember, Paris gave you a very authentic to Paris games,” another announcer said. “It felt like this great city.”

Eventually, he found his way onto the stage, running over to grab the Olympic flag from Simone Biles and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Tom hopped on a motorcycle, cruising through Paris to help bring the Olympic flag to L.A. A prerecorded video of Tom cruising was shown, with him passing several landmarks along the way, including the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Élysées.

He drove the motorcycle onto a plane, where he put on a harness and jumped out. The New York native landed on the Hollywood sign to help hand off the flag. Later on in the night, viewers were treated to performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg. It certainly was a night to remember.

A source recently told In Touch that Tom has no plans to cut back on his bold and daring stunts in his films. “Tom seems to think he’s invincible,” the insider said in July.

“A lot of his peers increasingly rely on stunt doubles especially when they get to a certain age, and Tom does do it to a limited capacity, but mostly does his own impossible feats,” the insider added. “He pretends to be an action man, but the truth of the matter is he’s risking life.”

Last month, the movie star was seen hanging from an upside-down biplane in mid-air for a new scene in the latest installment of Mission Impossible. Tom, who has managed to pull of nail-biting stunts for decades, previously explained why he opts to do his own stunts.

“I feel that [when] acting you’re bringing everything, you know, physically and emotionally, to a character in a story,” he said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “And I’m able to do it [stunts], and I’ve trained for 30 years doing things like this that it allows us to put cameras in places where you normally are not able to.”