Staying positive. Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley opened up about what’s ahead for them during the first episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast since they were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.

“Yesterday doesn’t matter,” Todd, 53, said during the Wednesday, November 30, episode, noting that they have been leaning on “unconditional love” and faith. “Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.”

Julie, 49, acknowledged that they “live every day” like it’s their “last.” Although they did not specifically mention spending time behind bars, the South Carolina native added that “age is just a number.”

Tommy Garcia/NBCUniversal

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are staying strong amid this stressful time for the sake of their kids.

“The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [the children] are watching, that as well,” Julie explained. “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw up, they’re watching. For me, as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.”

The USA stars are parents to three kids, Chase, Savannah and Grayson. Todd also has two adult children, Lindsie and Kyle, from his first marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry. While Grayson is still a minor at age 16, Todd and Julie also have custody of their 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, who is the child of Kyle, 31, and ex Angela Johnson.

Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy during a June 7 court hearing in Atlanta, Georgia. The husband and wife were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, In Touch confirmed at the time of their sentencing on November 21. In addition to their prison sentence, both of the reality stars received an additional 16 months of probation.

Julie opened up about how Chloe has been coping with the stress during Savannah’s “Unlocked” podcast on Tuesday, November 29.

The young girl is aware of her adoptive parents’ “legal issues” and “dealing with it in her own way,” but Julie also revealed that Chloe has tapped the “help of therapists.”

“She’ll put on her headphones and act like she is listening to something when in reality nothing’s on,” Savannah, 25, explained, adding that her niece is listening “more than you think.”

That being said, the family matriarch called Chloe her “daughter,” despite not being her biological parent.

“Every child that has been adopted has biological parents,” Julie said. “That doesn’t mean that we aren’t her parents. She is ours. She is our daughter. She is not our granddaughter. She is our daughter, which makes her your sister.”