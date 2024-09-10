Todd Chrisley‘s son Kyle Chrisley was arrested for assault this week in Tennessee, but he claims it all started over a man threatening his family, In Touch can exclusively report.

A rep for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office tells In Touch that Kyle, 33, was “charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest” on Monday, September 9.

Kyle was released on $6,500 bond. A court hearing has been scheduled for December.

Todd’s son posted photos of him being arrested on Instagram disputing the accusations.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

He said, “So let me get this straight. A man who has been threatening me for MONTHS, trying to extort money out of me, saying he will destroy me if I don’t pay, has made threats to MY CHILD, my wife, told me he will destroy my truck, COMES TO MY HOUSE putting hands on ME, trying to extort money out of me, threatening me, l’m not allowed to defend myself and my property?”

Kyle added, “Then he RAMS my wife’s car on PURPOSE screaming ‘I’ll be back I got you,’ (ANOTHER THREAT)..while leaving, then comes BACK a minute later flying through my neighborhood, revving up his car screaming out the window that he will KI** me screaming that he will run me over, that no where is safe from him that I won’t run him off and don’t scare him – my wife calls you hysterical pleading for an officer to help us- so he leaves and you FINALLY show up and arrest me for AGGRAVATED ASSAULT because his story is that I cut him????”

Kyle continued, “And then charge me with resisting arrest because I’m trying to ask you why I’m being arrested and he’s not????? And you tell my wife this is private property so you don’t know who’s at fault for her car being rammed into????? Please make it make sense Rutherford County!!!! You guys asked me if I have knives at my house, I show you what I have – you tell me this is NOT what the guy is describing I cut him with – you tell me he described a machete – but then you take pictures of the knife and send it to another officer that is with this guy down the road – then they show that photo to the guy and so then you come back to get the knife from my wife and explain to her that you arrested me because the guy is injured and he described this exact knife.”

Paul Archuleta / Getty

He continued, “Please make it make sense Rutherford County!!!! It’s really easy to say someone had a knife when it’s already been all over the news that I allegedly pulled a knife during a fight with my boss last year.”

Back in March 2023, Kyle was arrested for felony aggravated assault. He was accused of making a threat to harm his boss during an argument at the job.

Kyle’s boss claimed the fight was over a $36 difference on Kyle’s paycheck. The boss said he locked himself in a room after the attack while two other men restrained Kyle until police arrived.

In April, Smyrna Court Clerk’s Office revealed prosecutors dismissed the charges before a trial. The court records did not reveal a reason behind the case being abruptly closed.

As In Touch previously reported, Todd was recently shut down in his effort for a new trial in his bank fraud after being sentenced to 12 years in prison.