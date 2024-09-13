Todd Chrisley’s oldest son Kyle Chrisley was accused of cutting a mechanic’s arm and attempting to stab him before his recent arrest, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office police report related to Kyle’s arrest on Monday, September 9.

Kyle, 33, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was released on $6,500 bond.

A court date is scheduled for December. Following his arrest, Kyle and his wife, Ashley Chrisley, told In Touch they called police for help with a man threatening them.

The duo said they had a financial dispute with a repair man which led to the mechanic allegedly ramming into his wife’s car.

In the report, the police said Ashley called them to report a disturbance with a man named Kentravis Moore. Ashley told police the man was trying to run over Kyle. Police drove out to the neighborhood and spoke to the parties. Kyle told police that Kentravis was a mechanic and “has done some work for him.”

Per the report, Kyle told police that he does not owe the mechanic any money for the work but Kentravis “has been coming to his residence trying to get money.”

Kyle said he had not been home when Kentravis had come by his home, until the day police came out. He said Kentravis knocked on the front door. Kyle said he did not answer.

Then, the mechanic allegedly knocked on another door. Kyle said he then opened the door and told the man to leave.

Kyle told police that the mechanic ran to his car and got into it, then looked at Kyle and Ashley before “reversing into the driver-side of [Ashley’s car] then traveling through the yard and leaving.”

Kyle said Kentravis drove down the road, then came back.

Then, Kyle said he grabbed a large piece of wood (which he showed to police), then later stated he picked up the handle of a car jack and went to the roadway when he heard the mechanic coming back.

Kyle told police he may have thrown the jack handle at the mechanic’s car, “he could not remember but he did have to pick it up at some point in the yard.” Ashley gave “a similar recount of events.”

She told police that the mechanic returned after hitting her car and leaving, he was trying to “bait” Kyle into getting in front of his car so he could run him over.

She said the man was inching forward with his car and telling Kyle to get in front of it. Kentravis gave a different story. He told police that he was owed money for work. He said that Kyle answered the door and was angry with him.

He said that Kyle grabbed a knife out of his toolbox in the garage and attempted to stab him several times.

Kentravis told police that he was trying to back away from Kyle, but Kyle kept trying to “stab” him in the stomach.

He said that Kyle did cut his left arm with the knife. The mechanic said that he ran to his car and began backing up quickly to get away.

He said he hit a car parked in the driveway while reversing “because he was scared for his life.” Officers asked Kyle if he used any weapons during the argument.

He told them no. He told them the man was likely making the accusation due to his former boss accusing him of similar claims publicly in the past.

The police noted they observed a cut on Kentravis’ arm and his shirt had holes in it.

An officer advised Kyle to turn around after conducting the investigation.

Kyle “refused and tensed up, holding his arms in front of his body attempting to not be placed into custody.” An officer told him to place his hands behind his back, per the report.

Kyle “still refused.” Deputies had to “place Kyle on the ground and place his hands behind his back to place him into custody due to him resisting arrest.”

Officers asked Kyle if he was injured after placing him into custody. He told them he was. EMS responded and medically cleared Kyle. The officers then transported him to the Sheriff’s Office to be booked.