Asking for help. Todd Chrisley begged his fans for prayers following his and wife Julie Chrisley’s fraud convictions, saying it’s the “best gift” his supporters can give him.

“I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail … the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements … all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, said on an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on Wednesday, June 22.

He continued, “[But] we don’t want you … wasting your money on things like that. … We don’t need anything. So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer.”

In the background, Julie, 49, can be heard responding to Todd by saying “Amen” in the background.

Also in the podcast episode, Todd said his first divorce was “the greatest thing that ever happened to [him],” adding that he would have been devastated if there was a third party in his and Julie’s relationship, alluding to allegations that he was having an affair with his business partner.

On June 7, the reality TV stars were found guilty on all counts after being initially indicted in August 2019. They are facing up to 30 years in prison and up to $60 million in fines, In Touch confirmed.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

The pair remain free on bond, and they were ordered to participate in a home detention program and “abide by all requirements of the program, which shall include the use of electronic monitoring equipment or other location verification system.” Their sentencing date has yet to be determined.

In the aftermath of their legal troubles, some other members of the Chrisley family spoke out about Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict. Their daughter Savannah Chrisley opened up about her life “post-storm” via Instagram on a Wednesday, June 22.

“I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard … no matter how difficult it may be,” she wrote. “I am grateful in a weird way because I know that there is a God who out of nothing, does everything!”

Much like her father’s plea for prayers, Savannah shared her gratitude and urged fans to “continue to love on my family and I” during the “difficult” time.