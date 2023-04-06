Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley spent his 54th birthday behind bars and, despite not being able to see him, his children shared touching tributes to their father.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you’ll ever know,” Savannah Chrisley shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 6. “It’s been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a ‘goodnight my angel’ text or an ‘I love you more.’”

The Sassy by Savannah founder went on to say that this is the first year that her mom, Julie Chrisley, is not spending Todd’s birthday by his side.

“GEEZZZ how I miss them!! My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart,” she continued. “So today … I’m imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday”

Just one day prior to Todd’s birthday, Savannah opened up about feeling “grief” surrounding the upcoming holiday weekend.

“In 25 years I have never spent a single holiday without my sweet mama and daddy. Not only is Easter this weekend… but my daddy’s birthday is tomorrow,” she wrote, while showing her refrigerator covered in photos of her parents and bible verses. “When you lose someone special, your world lacks its celebratory qualities. Holidays magnify that loss. The sadness deepens and the loneliness can feel isolating.”

This is the first holiday that Savannah and her siblings will be celebrating without their parents as both Todd and Julie reported to prison on January 17 after being found guilty of all charges in their fraud trial, in June 2022.

The Georgia native was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was given a seven-year sentence, for their involvement in the high-profile tax evasion case. The reality TV couple – who also share sons Chase and Grayson – are serving their time in separate states with Todd serving time in Florida and Julie in Kentucky.

“What I have learned is the need for support may be the greatest during the holidays. Pretending you don’t hurt and/or it isn’t a harder time of the year is just not the truth for you. But you can – and will – get through the holidays,” Savannah continued. “Rather than avoiding the feelings of grief, lean into them. It is not the grief you want to avoid, it is the pain. No one can take that pain away, but grief is not just pain, grief is love. I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY!”

Keep scrolling to read all of the Chrisley family’s birthday tributes to Todd.