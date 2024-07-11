Toby Keith’s family pleaded that information about the late country singer’s assets not be revealed to the public — claiming they fear harassment and threats to their safety, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Toby’s widow Tricia Covel asked an Oklahoma judge to seal records related to her late husband’s estate.

Tricia filed a petition to be named administrator of Toby’s estate earlier this year.

Christopher Polk/ACA2011 / Getty

The entertainer executed a will and trust in December 2022, months after he revealed to the world he had been diagnosed stomach cancer.

Toby died on February 5, less than two years after he revealed his diagnosis.

The country star left behind an estimated $400 million fortune. The beneficiaries of the estate are Tricia and the pair’s three children, Rashelle, Krystal and Stelen.

In a recent motion, Tricia explained that all the beneficiaries agreed to a partial distribution of Toby’s estate.

The family submitted a list of limited liability companies and the membership interest Toby had in each at the time of his death.

Tricia said, “The Consents signed by each heir, together with a list of the LLC Interests, contain confidential information regarding not only the heirs but also the business interests of Toby at the time of his death. This information, if known to the public, would likely increase the threat to the safety and security of the Personal Representative and the heirs.”

Toby’s widow said the singer and their family have been “under constant threats for their safety and security” for years.

Tricia explained Toby took several measures to protect his family.

She said he made sure his home address was private and used an alias for himself, his wife and children.

Jason Kempin / Getty

In addition, she said he engaged “a personal security company to provide security for himself and that of his family members at all times of the day and night, week and year.”

Tricia claimed the details of Toby’s finances needed to be sealed because the broadcasting of his private affairs “will not only further increase the threat to the safety and security of the Personal Representative and the heirs, but will likely invite undue and unnecessary harassment upon the family and an invasion of privacy all of which outweighs the public’s interest of accessing this information in the public record or knowing this information.”

Her lawyer added, “It is necessary in the interests of justice to remove the material from the public record to protect the confidential information, the safety and security of the Personal Representative and the heirs, and to prevent undue and unnecessary harassment and invasion of privacy of Toby’s family.”

A judge signed off on Tricia’s request to seal the information.

In June 2022, Toby broke the news about his health in a social media post.

He told his fans, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”