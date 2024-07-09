Toby Keith finalized the distribution of his fortune months after revealing to the world he had stomach cancer, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Toby’s widow, Tricia Covel, filed to be named administrator of his estate on February 20 in Oklahoma Court.

Toby died on February 5, less than two years after he announced his health issues.

In June 2022, the singer told fans, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Tricia filed the will executed by Toby [real name: Toby Keith Covel] under seal.

She said she was the Trustee of The Toby Keith Covel Revocable Trust, which was dated December 15, 2022.

R. Diamond/WireImage

In court documents, Tricia said Toby “died owning real and personal property” in Oklahoma. The singer had an estimated net worth of $400 million. “The Decedent was a married person on the date of his death, his wife being Patricia Anne Covel,” a filing read.

“He was survived by this three children, all adults, namely, Rashelle Lashawn Covel, Krystal LaDawn Sandubrae and Stelen Keith Covel.”

Tricia said the last will and testament was also executed on December 15, 2022 — a couple of months after he revealed his diagnosis.

The heirs to the estate are Tricia and their children.

Tricia and the family have sealed the majority of filings related to the estate. Toby’s widow asked that her late husband’s assets not be revealed in court.

Her lawyer noted in one filing, “Each of the Consents include an Exhibit A for this Court’s review containing a list of limited liability companies and the membership interest held by the decedent therein at the time of his death (the “LLC Interests”).”

The attorney added, “The Consents signed by each heir, together with a list of the LLC Interests, contain confidential information regarding not only the heirs but also the business interests of Toby at the time of his death. This information, if known to the public, would likely increase the threat to the safety and security of the Personal Representative and the heirs.”

Further, the lawyer argued, “Toby is an accomplished musician and entertainer known around the world as ‘Toby Keith.’ Because of his celebrity status and fame, he and his family are under constant threats for their safety and security. During his lifetime, Toby undertook numerous measures to keep his personal information and that of his family members hidden from the public including, but not limited to, having his home address and deed to his homestead sealed from the public record by court order, using an alias name for himself, his wife and children, and engaging a personal security company to provide security for himself and that of his family members at all times of the day and night, week and year.”

Jason Kempin / Getty

Toby’s widow pleaded for certain information to be kept from the public. The judge signed off on Tricia’s petition and the request to seal. The probate case is still ongoing.

Following his death, Toby’s son Stelen posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. He shared a photo of him as a child with his father.

He wrote, “You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit. ’You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband.”

Toby’s only son added, “You held a passion that was greater than mountains and it radiates through every lyric and chord. In the everlasting echo from the legacy of your music, you leave me strength and faith to lean on in the silence that follows. You truly did it your way, from the starting gates to the finish line, and never apologized for it.”

He ended, “It’s not goodbye forever; it’s just goodbye for now.”