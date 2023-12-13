Some people become doctors or aid workers when their goal is to help the injured. Russell Nicolet saw a bigger picture that included abusive insurance companies and uncooperative employers. He became an attorney, founded Nicolet Law, and made just as much of a difference in the lives of those he’s helped.

Nicolet has come a long way, from being the first in his family to aspire to become a lawyer or attend law school to starting his own office and growing it into what it is now. “I didn’t know what to expect,” he says about those early years. “And I didn’t really know how to make it all work. I just went for it, and then I did the same when I started my own law office.” He spent much of his early career seeking out and learning from mentors from many different kinds of practices.

He traveled a lot early on just so he could learn from the best. “I started learning and training with some of the best injury law attorneys in the world by going to other states to listen to them speak, watch them work, and train with them.” Nicolet is proud to say he’s learned “from the best of the best trial lawyers.”

It all paid off. Nicolet’s been listed in the Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers and made it into the National Lawyer’s Association’s list of Top 100 Trial Lawyers. He’s one of SuperLawyers Magazine’s titular SuperLawyers. “However,” Nicolet says, “My most notable highlights have been results for the great people I have had the honor to represent.” For Nicolet, it’s not about the accolades or even the professional success, but instead about helping people who need someone in their corner.

That’s why he started his one-person law office, Nicolet Law, and why he’s since grown it to include dozens of employees working across three states.

“I am proud of the growth,” Nicolet says, “but I am most proud of the excellent folks who work here and come in day after day to fight for the hard-working families in the Midwest.” They’ve won great results for their clients, setting county-by-county records for the largest amounts awarded in injury trials. The goal is to focus accountability on insurance companies and large companies that try to escape their responsibilities when injuries occur. Nicolet’s clients are already injured, often out of work and in dire straits, and they don’t need powerful companies piling on. “Everyone that works here,” Nicolet says, “feels and understands that what we do is not only a job but a calling to help, serve, and stand up for those that need it most.”

The office will continue to grow and keep helping those in need at its heart. “We will not stop growing and not stop fighting for those people,” says Nicolet, “who have the misfortune to have an injury unnaturally thrust into their life.” Nicolet Law has had a great track record so far, all thanks to the passion of its founder and its staff to improve the lives of its clients. As the office continues to expand and do more good, it will be an asset to an increasing number of people in need and a thorn in the side of an increasing number of unscrupulous insurance companies and employers.