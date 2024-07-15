TLC Couples Who Ended in Divorce: Jon and Kate Gosselin, Matt and Amy Roloff, Sister Wives and More

Not all reality TV couples are in it for the long haul. Though these TLC stars invited viewers into their homes with hit shows like Jon & Kate Plus 8, Sister Wives and more, fans were occasionally given a bit more television drama than they anticipated.

In Touch looks at all the famed TLC couples who eventually fell out of love, split and filed for divorce.