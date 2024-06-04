Tish Cyrus showed support for daughter Noah Cyrus’ new modeling contract amid rumors that they have drama due to her relationship with husband Dominic Purcell.

The Cyrus matriarch, 57, took to Instagram on Monday, June 3, to share a post congratulating Noah, 24, on the deal. “Girl is on [Fire Emojis] congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels,” she wrote alongside a WWD headline, which explained that the “July” singer had signed with IMG Models.

Tish celebrated her daughter amid speculation that the two have tension after she started dating and married Dominic, 54. The rumors began in February when Us Weekly reported that Tish began “pursuing” the Prison Break star while allegedly knowing that he had been seeing Noah. The couple tied the knot in August 2023, and Noah was noticeably absent from the ceremony.

While the Cyrus family members have not publicly commented on the rumors about their strained dynamic, Noah clapped back at a social media user’s rude comment about the situation in April.

The drama began when Noah shared photos from Lana del Rey’s performance at Coachella. “Dear lord, when I get to heaven please let me bring my man,” she captioned the post, quoting Lana’s song “Young and Beautiful.”

“Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?” the troll commented. Noah then stood her ground by responding, “Hey real grandma, I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c–k. just for a lil bit. great thanks.”

Meanwhile, Noah continued to hint that she and Tish are on good terms by wishing her mother a happy birthday in May. “Happy birthday mom,” the “All Falls Down” singer captioned a throwback image of the mother-daughter duo via her Instagram Stories.

Tish began dating Dominic in summer 2022 after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April of that year. She recalled her first date with Dominic while appearing on a February episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, sharing that they said “I love you” to each other during their first evening together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“We [went] to lunch and made out for three hours,” she told host Alex Cooper. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I love ya,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I love you too.’ And after that it was just on.”

While neither Tish nor Noah have directly commented on their alleged tension, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Dominic wasn’t “happy with all the drama and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Tish and his past relationship with Noah” in April.

“He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up,” the source added.