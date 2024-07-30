Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus seem to be putting past rumored drama behind them. The mother/daughter duo was photographed leaving Encino Financial Center together on Monday, July 29.

The pair “spent over two hours at the center that offers financial management and law advice,” eyewitnesses told Daily Mail. Noah, 24, was makeup-free while rocking sweats and a T-shirt, while her mom wore baggy pants and a sweatshirt.

This is the first time Noah and Tish, 57, have been seen in public together in three years. The sighting comes five months after reports claimed that Noah had been “seeing” Dominic Purcell before he started dating Tish in 2022. The momager was reportedly “aware” that her daughter was seeing the Prison Break star, 54, when she started “pursuing” him, according to Us Weekly.

Fans began speculating that there was tension between some Cyrus family members when Noah and Braison Cyrus skipped Tish and Dominic’s wedding in 2023. On the same day as the nuptials, Noah was photographed wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt, seemingly hinting that she was supporting her dad over her mom following their 2022 divorce.

Both Tish and Noah have kept tight-lipped about the rumored feud, but Noah seemingly extended an olive branch when she wished her mom a happy birthday on social media in May. “Happy birthday mom,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Story, which included a throwback photo of them together. At the beginning of June, Tish also publicly showed support to her youngest daughter by congratulating her on her new modeling contract in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, leaked audio of Billy Ray, 62, gave some insight into the country singer’s strained relationship with Tish and some of his children (he and Tish share Noah, Braison, 30, and Miley Cyrus, while he’s also the adoptive father of Tish’s two children from a previous relationship, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus). The audio, obtained by In Touch, featured Billy Ray screaming at now-estranged wife Firerose.

However, the audio then cut to the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer seemingly ranting about Tish as he spoke in the third person and said, “The other two children that were there was s–t that was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers. No, woman, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray. Just think if it said that. The truth on … Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil’s a skank.” It’s unclear who Billy Ray was referring to as the “devil,” but some speculated that it was Miley, 31, while others thought it was Tish.

Billy Ray and Firerose, 35, are in the midst of a contentious divorce, which may help repair the Hannah Montana star’s relationship with his A-list daughter. “Miley loathed Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her,” an insider recently told In Touch. “She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other. But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he’s even willing to put up with all her ‘I-told-you-so’s!”