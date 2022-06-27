The following is sponsored content written by cbdMD

Are you curious about Delta 9 THC, the hottest new cannabis product everyone is raving about? If you use and love CBD, you definitely want to check out D9. It delivers many of the same benefits you get from CBD, but brings the extra calming and sleep support you crave.

With that said, it’s important to know that Delta 9 is a psychoactive substance, so you need to be careful with it in ways that you don’t have to be with CBD. So read on to learn tips for taking Delta 9, especially if you’re a beginner.

Is Delta 9 Right for Me?

Delta 9 can be a great resource if you’re looking for a naturally sourced wellness tool. It’s popular not only for its mellowing qualities, but also because it can help settle the stomach and ease other physical discomforts. With that said, you should not take Delta 9 products if:

You’re under 21. This is for adults only!

You live in a state where it’s illegal. You can get some fairly strong Delta 9 products that are federally legal (we’ll explain how later), but some state laws are more restrictive than others. So check your local regulations.

You’re subject to regular drug testing . Even if you take too little Delta 9 to intoxicate you, it can still show up on a drug test.

You’re taking certain medicines. Like CBD, Delta 9 can interfere with certain classes of drugs. So be sure to talk to your doctor before you take any cannabis product

How to Choose a Delta 9 THC Product

The most important thing to look for when you’re choosing a Delta 9 THC product is that it comes from a reputable company. There are some pretty sketchy players in this space, so you’ll want to look for a company that a) complies with the law and b) is transparent and trustworthy about exactly what’s in their products.

That’s why it’s so exciting that cbdMD now offers Delta 9 products. cbdMD is one of the big names in the CBD industry, with fans ranging from pop star Joe Jonas to golf champ Bubba Watson. cbdMD has a huge following because they’re known for making high-quality products that are rigorously tested at independent laboratories, with the results made publicly available on the site. This transparency means you know exactly what you’re getting. And cbdMD is also scrupulous about following federal regulations and laws to protect consumer safety.

To comply with one such federal law, the THC used in products must be derived from industrial hemp – not marijuana! – and be no more than 0.3 percent of the total product by dry weight. That might sound like practically nothing, but remember this is pure THC we’re talking about – a little goes a long way! Each of cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC gummies contains 10 mg of THC, which is enough for most people to feel a bit of a buzz. But since each gummy weighs 6,000 mg (6 g) it’s well within the federal limit.

At the same time, cbdMD also offers microdose Delta 9 capsules with only 1 mg apiece, which is not going to get you high unless you’re super sensitive to it. So which should you choose? Let’s look at each option more closely.

Microdosing Delta 9 THC

You might have heard about microdosing, because it’s become a popular way for people to use powerful extracts while minimizing the risks. The idea is that you take a very small amount of the substance every few hours, so you keep a steady amount in your system and avoid the “highs” and “lows.”

cbdMD’s microdose Delta 9 capsules are designed to be taken every four to six hours throughout the day. Just swallow one with water or your favorite beverage. In addition to the 1 mg of THC, each capsule has 9 mg of other hemp cannabinoids, mostly CBD. That means you’re getting a more balanced effect from the full range of the plant’s benefits.

Many people find that microdosing THC in this way allows them to gain all those great benefits without the unwanted effects, like getting stoned, that could interfere with their daily lives.

But what if you feel the need for something stronger?

Using Delta 9 Gummies

cbdMD’s Delta 9 gummies contain 10 mg of Delta 9 THC and 50 mg of other hemp cannabinoids in each piece. This means you get a full-plant effect from them too – but a much stronger one. Everyone’s body is different though, so we can’t tell you ahead of time exactly what 10 mg of THC will feel like. Some users say it just gives them a slight mellow, while others might feel more of a buzz or a full-on high. A few people respond to THC the opposite way, by getting anxious and paranoid.

For that reason, the best way to start with the gummies is to cut one into four pieces, and eat a quarter. Give your body time to fully metabolize it – this can take up to six hours. How do you feel? If you don’t feel much of anything, or if you feel a very mild pleasant sensation, try taking another piece. You can work your way up to eating a whole gummy at a time, but don’t eat more than one every 24 hours. If you don’t like the feeling, maybe a microdose capsule will be better.

And, of course, you shouldn’t eat a whole Delta 9 gummy and then try to drive or do anything else requiring hand-eye coordination. Unlike the microdose capsules, Delta 9 gummies are for your fun time, when you want to unwind in the evenings or hang out with friends and just chill.

So whether you use microdose Delta 9 capsules, Delta 9 gummies, or both depends totally on your lifestyle and what you’re looking for in your D9 experience. We’re sure you can find a way to enjoy the benefits that work for you!

