Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, settled her divorce with ex-husband Richard Lawson and agreed to pay him a massive one-time lump sum, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tina, 70, submitted the agreement that covers all outstanding issues.

Tina and Richard, 77, wed on April 12, 2015, and separated on July 25, 2023. Tina filed for divorce on July 26, 2023.

The parties agree that “irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.”

Regarding their community property, Tina was awarded a 2018 Tesla, a 2020 Bentley, the Matriarch Book “deal” with Penguin Random House, a 1 percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, furniture and artwork in her possession, and all creative works, ideas, drafts and other materials generated by Tina during the marriage.

Richard was awarded a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, several bank and retirement accounts, all money owed to Richard Lawson Studios, any royalties earned, and all creative works he came up with during the union.

The deal said Tina was awarded her separate property, which included her L.A. home, a property in Texas, all furniture in her properties, all jewelry in her possession, her retirement accounts, and all earnings she accumulated since the date of separation. Richard was awarded all rights to his studio, artwork, jewelry, clothing, his royalties, and all rights to his SAG pension plan.

Tina agreed to pay off any credit cards in her name and all outstanding balances on any and all household expenses.

Richard will cover his credit card debt and all debt related to the Cadillac. Further, Tina agreed to pay a one-time payment of $300,000 to Richard. The exes agreed that neither party will receive spousal support.

The deal also had a non-disparagement clause that prohibits either from speaking negatively about the other or the other’s children and their spouses. Another provision stated, “With respect to the mutual desire to protect the privacy rights of any and all present or future grandchildren of either party, the parties agree that they will not, when asked by any media or person, discuss said grandchildren or future grandchildren whether verbally or in writing.”

Tina and Richard’s 2015 wedding took place in Newport Beach, California. The guests included Beyoncé, 42, and her sister Solange Knowles, along with Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard’s children, Bianca and Richard Lawson.

A couple of years before the split, Richard spoke highly of his wife on social media. He posted a photo from their wedding captioned, “Dear Teene B, 39 years ago my sister Gwen (RIP), your best friend, introduced us. I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking!!”

He continued, “The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy.”

Richard added, “As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world. It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”