Actor Timothée Chalamet’s dating history includes Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and some other surprising A-listers. The young star has made a name for himself in huge films like Beautiful Boy, Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Lady Bird. However, his love life has also been making headlines through the years.

The Interstellar alum was linked to Eiza after photos surfaced of the pair kissing while vacationing with friends in Mexico in June 2020. Although, she’s six years older than the actor, everyone agreed they made one gorgeous couple. Since then, it seems as though things between the lovebirds have fizzled out.

The Manhattan native seems incredibly suave with the ladies, but he actually prefers to keep things casual. “Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established,” he told W Magazine in 2018. “You can always see people on early date behavior.”

The Dune actor even revealed he was “invited” to his junior prom “by someone that had wanted nothing to do with [him],” which seems completely implausible now. Don’t worry, senior prom was “more fun” since he attended with “friends.” In the end, Timothée is definitely doing A-OK in the romance department.

Of course, there are other special women in his life, who are strictly platonic for now. He has appeared in a slew of films with Saoirse Ronan, and they’ve known each other for years. Hilariously enough, Greta Gerwig, the A-listers’ director for Lady Bird and Little Women, wishes they would get together.

“Who wouldn’t want them to date? They’re so good-looking,” she expressed with a sly grin during Vogue’s “73 Questions.” The Nights and Weekends director also gushed over the costars hot on-screen chemistry.

“They have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they’re together. They’re both so alive and they’re both so talented and so smart and so young. When you put them together, it’s like combustion,” she explained to People in 2019.

The respect for the Brooklyn actress has been echoed by Timothée himself. “I’ve gotten great advice everywhere. I think it’s a consequence of the types of projects I’ve been trying to work on with great filmmakers and great storytellers,” he said, adding Greta and Saoirse have a “great level” of “humanity and self-awareness.”

Timothée’s star power is skyrocketing right along with his romantic life.

