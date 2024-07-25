Are the Kardashians rubbing off on Timothée Chalamet? Sources exclusively tell In Touch that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, 28, is being accused of being a diva on the New Jersey film set of his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. “He apparently got into a screaming match with a crew member,” says a source. “Everyone is walking on eggshells around him.” Another source, however, thinks that people are just overreacting. “Timothée is a quiet guy. He likes to keep to himself. He’s not being rude. He’s just very focused on the work at hand and wants to do the best job possible. And he does.”

