Say it ain’t so. TikTok fan-favorites Chris Olsen and Ian Paget have announced their decision to split two years into their relationship.

“The past couple of weeks have been difficult for Chris and me, but ultimately, he’s my best friend and always will be,” Ian tells In Touch while confirming their breakup on Friday, January 7. “While we’re not boyfriends anymore, we’re excited to explore our new relationship moving forward. We thank everyone for their continued love and support. In a way, this is just the beginning.”

Chris echoed those sentiments in his own statement to In Touch, revealing they will always have a level of respect for each other. Fans grew to know them quite well through social media, including their Instagram and joint YouTube channel.

“I’ll always have so much love for Ian,” he said. “We’ve been through an incredible amount together, and we’ll always be connected in a beautiful way. While we’re going to take some time apart and grow as individuals — this isn’t the end of our time together, but a shift. I can’t wait to keep cheering him on.”

As social media users recall, the pair started dating exclusively two months after meeting in July 2019, later sharing details about how they came to be in a YouTube video they filmed in 2020.

Despite both not having been in long-term relationships although neither had been in a long-term relationship before, they gave their romance a chance. “He was just so willing to love me, and he didn’t know me yet and so, that was beautiful,” Ian said in the video. “You just say yes to that.”

Fans grew accustomed to seeing the duo hit the red carpet together, recently doing so for the Tick, Tick… Boom! movie premiere in November 2021. Many also enjoyed seeing the way they made each other laugh when Chris shared a video pranking Ian with the bald filter last June.

Over time, some social media users speculated there was trouble in paradise when they both started sharing photos without each other and attending red carpet events solo.

In spite of their split, the duo confirmed they are still “best friends” in their latest TikTok.