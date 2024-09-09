90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days newbie Tigerlily likes the finer things in life and proved it when she walked into a jewlery store and made a spontaneous $25,000 purchase — leaving TLC fans curious how much money the Texas native makes.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tigerlily’s Net Worth?

Tigerlily is estimated to have a net worth of $100,000 to $500,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tigerlily Make Money?

Although Tigerlily’s job isn’t directly referenced on the show — simply introducing herself as a certified handwriting expert — her wealth is highlighted when she walked into a store and bought an expensive watch on impulse.

“There are certain facets of life that I do live luxuriously in and they are like health conscious,” she explained during the September 2024 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7. “Like sunglasses to protect your eyes, shoes, those are important because you’re walking all day. Oh, and cars. That’s super important because that’s like your whole body.”

Tigerlily is the owner of two businesses according to her Instagram bio. She runs Neige Concept, which is “a conscious concept store for the modern family with a curated edit of ethical and sustainable childrenswear, womenswear, and skincare.”

“When we choose brands, we think about the materials they use, their approach to labor practices, production processes, and waste and energy management,” the website boasts. “At Neige, we buy in small quantities to remove the waste, and all of our packaging is eco-friendly and compostable.”

Tigerlily also has a hand in digital marketing, where she sells a course online to help business owners “generate 100 percent profit.”

How Many Times Has 90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily Been Married?

Tigerlily has seemingly made it down the aisle twice.

Tigerlily seemingly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Adnan, a 22-year-old model from Jordan, in front of TLC cameras. She shared a video from the lavish wedding day in September 2023, which revealed that she wore two gorgeous white dresses and had a huge band play at the reception. The special day was over-the-top and included fireworks and confetti.

TLC

The pair are seemingly still together as Tigerlily mentions Adnan in her bio on Instagram, “Forever queen to my king @adnanabdelfattah,” the bio reads.

Tigerlily opened up about her previous marriage during the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiere, which she compared to a “golden bird cage.”

“We lived in a fancy house, I was able to buy fancy clothes, shoes, handbags, but he was very controlling,” she told producers. “I wasn’t allowed to have friends and I felt like marriage equaled prison for me.”

After finding the courage to leave the relationship, the Texas native went through a “horrible” four-year process to get divorced but said she and her children were “well taken care of” after the proceedings.