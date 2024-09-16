Tigerlily's Job What Does the 90 Day Fiance Star Do for a Living

90 Day Fiancé newbie Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah lives an extravagant lifestyle, leaving fans curious about what the TLC star does for a living.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Star Tigerlily’s Job?

Tigerlily is the owner of two businesses, according to her Instagram bio. She’s the owner of Neige Concept, which is “a conscious concept store for the modern family with a curated edit of ethical and sustainable childrenswear, womenswear, and skincare.”

“When we choose brands, we think about the materials they use, their approach to labor practices, production processes, and waste and energy management,” the website states. “At Neige, we buy in small quantities to remove the waste, and all of our packaging is eco-friendly and compostable.”

In addition, Tigerlily offers a digital marketing course online, Make Money With Tiger, boasting more than 9,000 followers on social media.

“Make Money With Tiger is a step-by-step digital course that will show you how to build and grow a high-income online business,” she shared details via her Instagram Story. “There are over 80+ training modules, videos and tutorials that you can watch from any device at any time. This course has everything you need to launch a new business.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star has yet to delve deep about her employment on the show — simply revealing she is a certified handwriting expert.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Star Tigerlily Make Money?

Fans were curious about Tigerlily’s seemingly hefty bank account after her wealth was highlighted when she walked into a jewelry store and made a spontaneous $25,000 purchase during the September 2024 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7.

“There are certain facets of life that I do live luxuriously in and they are like health conscious,” she explained in a confessional. “Like sunglasses to protect your eyes, shoes, those are important because you’re walking all day. Oh, and cars. That’s super important because that’s like your whole body.”

Apart from her own ventures, Tigerlily seemingly receives support from her ex-husband. She compared her former marriage to a “golden bird cage” and after finding the courage to get divorced, she made sure she and her children were “well taken care of” after the messy proceedings.

“We lived in a fancy house, I was able to buy fancy clothes, shoes, handbags, but he was very controlling,” she told producers. “I wasn’t allowed to have friends and I felt like marriage equaled prison for me.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tigerlily and Adnan Still Together?

Tigerlily traveled to Jordan to meet her boyfriend, Adnan, in person for the first time during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In a crazy twist, the pair planned on making it down the aisle on her first day overseas.

Tigerlily’s risk paid off as the pair are seemingly still together. Tigerlily has Adnan’s last name in her social media bio, along with the sweet text, “forever queen to my king @adnanabdelfattah.”