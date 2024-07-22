Tiffany Haddish will be in court next month to fight the DUI case brought in Georgia months after she reached a plea deal in her DUI case in Los Angeles, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Georgia judge scheduled Tiffany’s long-delayed trial for August 26.

The case was brought over the comedian’s arrest in January 2022.

Peachtree City PD officers claimed they received a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The officer said they were provided a description of the vehicle.

They said they pulled over Tiffany’s car because of the description provided to them.

Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

The officers said they smelled marijuana and arrested her for a DUI. The entertainer was released from custody a few hours later after posting $1,666 bond. Tiffany, 44, denied the allegations and entered a not guilty plea.

The Georgia case has dragged on for over a year. In November 2023, Tiffany was arrested in Beverly Hills and cited for a DUI.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Tiffany allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her car while it was running. The actress had performed a comedy show hours earlier.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office hit her with two charges over the incident — DUI and driving with a BAC over .08 percent.

Following the arrest in L.A., Georgia prosecutors demanded new provisions be added to Tiffany’s bond.

In their motion, they asked the judge presiding over the DUI to order Tiffany not to drink or use drugs — and requested she submit to weekly drug tests. In December 2023, the judge signed off on the request and ordered the comedian to comply with the new terms.

Two months later, Haddish reached a plea deal with Los Angeles prosecutors.

They agreed to drop the DUI charges and replace it with a reckless driving charge.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tiffany was sentenced to probation and avoided any jail time.

Following the court win, the Georgia judge slashed Tiffany’s drug testing to bi-monthly instead of weekly.

The entertainer and her lawyer are ready to fight the case.

Her lawyer argued the charges should be dismissed because the officers did not have “reasonable” suspicion to detain her. He said the officers were notified of a driver who had fallen asleep in a white Chevrolet SUV with a possible Florida tag. Tiffany’s lawyer said the comedian was driving a white Ford Explorer.

Her attorney said the officers noted they followed Tiffany but claimed she did not violate any traffic laws.

He argued the traffic stop was illegal and therefore any evidence “derived therefrom must be suppressed.”

He said all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure of [Tiffany’s] person” not be used in the case “on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure.”

For her part, Tiffany recently spoke out about being happier now that she’s sober. She told People in April following the 2nd arrest, “I’m very sober. I haven’t had a drink since [the L.A. incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system.”