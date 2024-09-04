Tiffani Thiessen Celebrates National Pepperoni Pizza Day With Hormel

Hormel Pepperoni and noted pepperoni lover Tiffani Thiessen want fans to request PTO — Pepperoni Time Off — on National Pepperoni Pizza Day September 20 for a chance to win the Ultimate Hormel Pepperoni Pizza Vacation to New York City or Chicago during National Pizza Month in October.

The makers of America’s No. 1 pepperoni brand know fans will go to great lengths for a taste of pepperoni pizza, skipping meetings and ignoring calls to sneak an irresistible slice. That’s why Hormel Pepperoni wants fans to truly celebrate the most important day of the year, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, with no distractions.

“I’m planning on celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day by taking the day off, having a little pepperoni time off, putting my feet up a little bit, having a gorgeous pepperoni pizza in front of me,” Tiffani, 50, said.

“We believe that pepperoni fans have earned a day off. But not just any day off. Twenty-four hours dedicated exclusively to their love of pepperoni pizza,” said Nick Schweitzer, Director of Marketing for Snacking and Entertaining at Hormel Foods. “We’re thrilled to kick off a campaign and sweepstakes that offers fans more time to indulge in never too greasy, never too spicy and always delicious Hormel Pepperoni.”

Rebecca Sanabria

Hormel Pepperoni has shapes and sizes to suit every taste, including Original, Cup N’ Crisp, and Confetti – the brand’s newest pizza topping in the shape of a ribbon for a pepperoni taste in every bite.

Fans can visit pepperonitimeoff.com to submit their “PTO” intention and send it to their colleagues, friends, spouse or teacher, asking to have their responsibilities covered on September 20 so they can fully enjoy pepperoni pizza. With their PTO submitted, fans can then enter for a chance to win a trip to New York City or Chicago during National Pizza Month in October.

“I love pepperoni, but what I love more is Hormel Pepperoni. And I’ll tell you something, you will always find Hormel in my refrigerator. I’m super excited to be partnering with Hormel Pepperoni for National Pepperoni Pizza Day,” the Saved by the Bell alum added.

On social media, fans can also share their PTO news using the hashtag #PepperoniTimeOff for more chances to win.

TMX contributed to this story.