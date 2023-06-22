Actress Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, announced their split in October 2022. The Sister, Sister alum, who rose to fame with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, announced their separation in an Instagram post. Keep scrolling to learn more about the actor, including his net worth and career details.

Who Is Tia Mowry’s Husband Cory Hardrict?

Cory grew up in Illinois before making his way to Hollywood to become an actor. One of his earliest film roles was in 1999’s Never Been Kissed alongside Drew Barrymore. That same year, he snagged a role in Hollywood Horror costarring Tia and Tamera. Cory opened up about the start of his friendship with his wife during a January 2015 interview with Global Grind.

“I was waiting [at] a bus stop … Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride,” he said. “They gave me a ride, and we were friends ever since.”

The All American alum, who has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, hit it off with Tia but wanted to take things slow. The Twitches actress later shared details about how much their relationship developed after they met.

“I just held out. We weren’t physical, we didn’t do anything for a while to make sure this was something special and this was something real,” Tia told OK! Magazine in August 2013. “We courted each other for about a year. We didn’t go on dates with just him and I, there were other people around. We waited a year to kiss.”

When Did Tia and Cory Get Married?

Cory proposed to Tia on Christmas Day in 2006 with her family in attendance. The Gran Torino actor knew that he would one day pop the question to the television star right from the start.

“I knew Tia was the one for me when she was in my corner when I moved to L.A.,” he said during a December 2017 episode of their YouTube series, Quick Fix. “I was dirt poor, I didn’t have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was and she loved me for me. And I knew once I could get in a financially better situation that I’m going to buy her a ring and that’s going to be my wife.”

Cory and Tia got married in April 2008 in Santa Barbara, California. Tamera served as the maid of honor on her sister’s big day.

Why Did Tia and Cory Split?

Tia confirmed their split to her Instagram followers after 14 years of marriage.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram. “We will maintain a friendship as we coparent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Their divorce was finalized in April 2023.

Do Tia and Cory Have Any Children Together?

In 2011, Tia and Cory experienced the bliss of becoming parents for the first time when they welcomed their son, Cree Taylor Hardrict. They decided to expand their family once more, welcoming their second child, daughter Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, in 2018.

“I love being a father,” Cory gushed to US Weekly in February 2018 ahead of Cairo’s arrival. “I’m a real dad who’s at home every day with his son.”

Carlos Piaggio/Shutterstock

Eight months after announcing their split, the former couple set legal boundaries for introducing their two children to future dates.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” court documents obtained by Us Weekly in June 2023 read. “Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship.”