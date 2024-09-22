Tia Mowry Admits She and Sister Tamera Are Not 'Close' Anymore

Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry seemingly admitted that she and her sister Tamera Mowry-Housley’s relationship has taken a hit over the years.

“I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer,” Tia, 46, said in a trailer for the upcoming WeTV docuseries Tia Mowry: My Next Act. “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.”

The actress continued, “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now.”

In the clip released on September 20, Tia said, “I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey.”

Tia didn’t further explain what might have happened between herself and Tamera, 46, but some fans said that they had sensed a shift in the sisters’ relationship.

“As hard as it was to hear, I’m so glad she finally confirmed what true Mowry fans have sensed for a while now. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to go through something like that with your twin. Hopefully they don’t let too much time pass before mending their relationship. This show seems so raw and real. I will definitely be tuning in,” wrote one person in the comments section of the video shared to YouTube.

Another fan added, “Well dang that made my heart sink to know you and Tamera are not close like y’all used to be.”

However, multiple outlets reported that Tia wasn’t referring to her actual relationship with her sister. Instead, she meant that the two siblings no longer lived in the same area.

Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

“Tia was referring to physical distance between them because of where they both live, not distance between them as it relates to their relationship,” a source close to the sisters said.

Most of Tia Mowry: My Next Act seems to focus on The Hot Chick star embracing the single life after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

“I think I lost me,” she explained in the clip. “I have this beautiful house, I have amazing kids, but the one thing I don’t have is love. Divorce is about starting over, and you have to learn how to live again.”

Tia and Cory, 44, married in 2008 and welcomed two children during their time together. However, the couple called it quits 14 years later. The Game alum announced that she and Cory were separating via Instagram in October 2022.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” Tia wrote at the time. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”