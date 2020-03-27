This Spring Go Organic!
Living an organic lifestyle is the norm in Hollywood but these trendsetters are not just buying organic — they’re growing organic. Celebs are planting the ultimate backyard gardens filled with trendy, organic greens and delicious fruit. Want to give the organic garden trend a try? Pick up these must-snag essentials and stay cool all season long.
Your Gardening BFF
Enjoy gardening for longer when the temperature rises with MISSION’s Neck Gaiter that protects from the sun with UPF 50! It blocks UV rays, dust, debris, and wind when used as a face mask. $19.99
Ultimate Cooling Tool
Be ready to plant an epic organic garden with Mission’s Lite-Knit Cooling Towel. This super soft towel provides an instant cool that lasts for hours — making it the perfect tool to keep you comfortable. $17.99
Cooling Cap and Sun Protector
Hitting the great outdoors? Don’t forget a Mission Cooling Performance Hat— that will keep you cool for up to two hours and block you from the sun. $19.99
We’re obsessed with Mission’s line of high-tech products — made perfectly to keep you cool for any outside adventure. Available at Mission.com or Target stores.
This post is brought to you by In Touch Weekly shopping team. The shopping team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either In Touch Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The shopping team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, In Touch Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended.