They Rejected Tom Cruise! See the Celebrities Who Dated — and Dumped — the A-Lister
Tom Cruise proves even A-listers can’t win ’em all! The iconic movie star failed to charm these lovely ladies.
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
Heather Locklear
Not her type! Though he was “really cute” and “very nice” on their dance club date in 1982, Tom “didn’t quite cut it,” says the self-described “rock and roll girl,” 62. (She preferred Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora!)
Cher
They were ”pretty hot and heavy for a little minute” in the 1980s, says the singer, 78 — but apparently not enough to keep him!
Penelope Cruz
Despite their complementary names, the actress dumped Tom in 2004 after a little over two years together, with reps blaming their busy schedules.
Sofia Vergara
After going on a date with him in 2005, the actress, 52, called him “a friend.” Ouch!
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.