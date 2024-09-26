Tom Cruise proves even A-listers can’t win ’em all! The iconic movie star failed to charm these lovely ladies.

Heather Locklear

Not her type! Though he was “really cute” and “very nice” on their dance club date in 1982, Tom “didn’t quite cut it,” says the self-described “rock and roll girl,” 62. (She preferred Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora!)

Cher

They were ”pretty hot and heavy for a little minute” in the 1980s, says the singer, 78 — but apparently not enough to keep him!

Penelope Cruz

Despite their complementary names, the actress dumped Tom in 2004 after a little over two years together, with reps blaming their busy schedules.

Sofia Vergara

After going on a date with him in 2005, the actress, 52, called him “a friend.” Ouch!