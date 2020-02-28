In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The one shoe that’s appropriate all year long? Boots, of course! Whether we’re heading off to our favorite concert in the summer or trekking through a winter storm, it’s the easy-to-wear shoe that’s always there — until it isn’t.

Sure, we love our boots! However, sometimes we find that they just aren’t as sustainable as we’d like them to be. Our once-wise investment in no longer and many of Us are back in the market to make a purchase. If that’s the case for you, we’ve found a new pair that reviewers are calling “absolute perfection.”

Nordstrom

Grab a pair of the BØRN Uchee Knee High Boot (originally $240), now with prices starting at just $160, while supplies last available at Nordstrom!

A new investment is always exciting, which is why the BØRN Uchee Knee High Boot caught our attention. This pair isn’t just our personal favorite but just so happens to be the toast of many shoppers too! Across the board, so many of them deemed them “the most perfect boot,” with a handful of them loving how “high-quality” and “beautiful” this pair was. Now, why is that?

Well, let’s start with the design! This boot comes available in five different colors and each version features the same signature Opanka hand-sewn construction that’s flawless. It fuses together the upper, lining and sole of this well-cushioned boot with the utmost flexibility. Prepare to meet a seriously comfortable new addition to your closet!

Nordstrom

Reviewers loved how “well-fitting” this pair can be — which is always a major benefit! One shopper specifically loved how they accommodated their “larger calves” while another loved how “versatile” this pair was! She was in awe over how easy it was to dress them up or down — and how they worked with everything from jeans for a casual day or even a dress for a night out. And honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

From the comfort to “high-quality material throughout,” not to mention the 33% off discount, this pair of boots is impossible to resist. All that’s left to do is add them into your carts, and wear them all day, every day! After all, they’re “absolute perfection.”

