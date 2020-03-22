And baby makes three! The View cohost Meghan McCain is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Ben Domenech. She took to Instagram on Sunday, March 22 to announce her pregnancy in a statement.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” Meghan, 35, wrote. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with. Starting immediately I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”

The daughter of late former United States Senator John McCain acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, and she took the time to thank those who are making sure she and her family can remain safe while she is expecting her first child.

“I am fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my cohosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew. I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight,” she continued. “Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”

While it may not be ideal to be pregnant during the global coronavirus outbreak, Meghan still has a lot to celebrate with the upcoming arrival of her little bundle of joy, which will be her rainbow baby — the term given to children who are born after a miscarriage. In July 2019, the blonde beauty opened up about the pregnancy loss she suffered that summer.

“To the end of my days I will remember this child,” she wrote in a NYT op-ed at the time. “My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone. I loved my baby, and I always will.”

