The Valley star Jesse Lally asked a court to award him joint custody of the daughter he shares with his estranged wife, Michelle Lally, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jesse, 43, responded this week to the petition brought by Michelle, 36, on March 1.

Michelle cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The date of marriage was listed as October 12, 2018, and the date of separation was October 16, 2023.

The breakup happened only days after the exes celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

In her filing, Michelle proposed they share legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old, Isabella.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Rayni & Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates

In his response, Jesse listed the same date of separation as Michelle. He agreed that the marriage was over with no hope for a reconciliation.

Regarding spousal support, Jesse said the issue would be “determined by written agreement of the parties.”

Jesse also said, “separate property assets and debts to be determined in mediation and confirmed to the parties per written agreement.”

Both Jesse and Michelle filed their paperwork without the help of a lawyer.

In May, one month after he announced his split from Michelle, Jesse debuted his new romance with Lacy Nicole.

He said, “I’m super happy right now.”

“We’ve been great friends,” Jesse said about his new partner.

“She’s just a very amazing person and she’s, like, a beautiful soul. It’s just new,” he added.

“No labels, no nothing. It’s just fun to spend time with somebody again.”

As In Touch previously reported, Jesse and Michelle aren’t the only The Valley cast members in the middle of a divorce. Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor on August 27 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The Bravo star listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in the paperwork. She listed the date of separation as January 24.

Brittany, 35, demanded primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz. She proposed that Jax, 45, be awarded visitation.

Brittany asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties. Jax and Brittany were first linked together in 2015. The two got engaged in 2018 and walked down the aisle in 2019.

The former Vanderpump Rules costars were picked to launch The Valley, which is currently filming season two.

As In Touch first reported, Brittany hired a process server to serve Jax with the divorce papers at his new apartment, located minutes from the marital home. Jax moved out of the home they shared following the breakup. He recently showed off a photo of himself at his new pad.

On top of that, Jax recently finished treatment for mental health issues.

He told fans, “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

Jax added, “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”