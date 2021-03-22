Bling for Spring! These Are the Top Jewelry Trends to Try This Season

Let’s be honest: The entirety of last spring was pretty much spent in sweatpants and slippers. While there’s no shame in the loungewear game, this coming season is a fresh start and it’s due time to bring out all the style stops!

If you ask us, an outfit is only as good as its accessories. That’s why we’re taking a beat to break down the best in bling. We’ve analyzed the red carpet, tuned in to fashion shows and zoomed in on many celebrities’ Instagram pictures to fine-tune the top jewelry trends for spring and summer.

The buzziest style of the season is statement earrings. From Beyoncé’s Schiaparelli black and gold pendant earrings at the 2021 Grammy Awards to Kate Hudson’s Bvlgari Serpenti statement sparklers at the 2021 Golden Globes, this trend has been dominating the red carpet.

An off-duty model look we’re loving? Beaded bracelets and necklaces reminiscent of pre-school arts and crafts class but with a modern-day, chic twist. The relaxed and playful look even made it onto the Etro 2021 runway.

While celebs can borrow from top designers, it’s still possible to nail these looks for a lot less. And we’re rounding up some of our favorite pieces that’ll help you get the above looks (and a whole lot more!) at a price that won’t break the bank.

So keep scrolling, because In Touch is sharing all the best jewelry trends you’ll want to wear this season.