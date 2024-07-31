The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Premiere Date, Cast

Hulu’s new reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been in the works for a couple of years. However, the streaming service recently announced an official premiere date for the show, along with who’s included in the cast and more.

What Is Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ About?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of Mormon women after some of them were exposed for being involved in a sex scandal that went viral.

Hulu’s official synopsis for the show reads, “The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?””

Who Is Part of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast?

The most well-known member of the cast is Taylor Frankie Paul. Taylor shocked her followers when she announced that she and her former husband, Tate Paul, were separating.

“​​The last eight days have been the most pain I’ve ever felt in my life. Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore,” Taylor said during a TikTok Live in May 2022. “Tate and I are divorcing, however, I always love him deeply, however it’s what’s best for us. Long painful road ahead but I’m hopeful it goes up from here.”

The mom of three later revealed that her divorce was a result of her breaking the rules of “soft swinging” in their group of Mormon friends. Taylor and the husband of one of her friends allegedly hooked up in private, which was something the group had decided was not allowed. The other members denied they ever took part in the “soft swinging,” but many of their followers didn’t believe them.

Taylor Frankie Paul/Instagram

Since then, Taylor has chronicled her life on TikTok which included her relationship with her current boyfriend, Dakota Mortenson. In March 2023, a video of Taylor shared by The Daily Mail showed her getting angry with Dakota when he refused to take her to a concert and claimed she was too drunk to go. The police bodycam footage featured Taylor telling the officers she “went ballistic” on her boyfriend and threw a chair at him which accidentally hit her daughter, Indy. Taylor was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, per The New York Post.

Taylor reached a plea deal in September 2023 when she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The other charges were dismissed with prejudice.

Along with Taylor, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jennifer Affleck, Layla Wessel, Jessi Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann appear in the series.

When Does ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Premiere?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on September 6, 2024, on Hulu. All six episodes will be dropped on that date.