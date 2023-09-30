BTS and BLACKPINK have already made a global impact, but now, a new generation of Asian artists is ready to make their mark in the music industry. This article introduces five artists from different Asian countries and explores why they are gaining recognition in their respective music scenes.

Milli (Thailand)

Milli is one of Thailand’s leading artists, known for her unique and sensuous music. She made her debut in the Thai music scene with her first single album, “คิดมาก,” which showcased her musical talent. She later collaborated with Stray Kids’ CHANGBIN on her second single’s title track, “Mirror Mirror,” a blend of pop and hip-hop that highlighted her rap skills and charisma. As of October 29th, Milli has topped the iTunes song charts in six different regions, demonstrating her talent as a Thai artist in the global market.

XG (Japan)

In Japan, XG is making waves as a bold 7-member hip-hop/R&B girl group known as “Xtraordinary Girls.” Their debut single, “GRL GVNG,” proudly showcases XG’s identity, combining strong bass, vibrations, and sign language performance to make the music enjoyable for even the hearing-impaired. The song reached the top of the ‘Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered By Twitter chart and earned first place on the ‘iTunes song chart (hip-hop/rap)’ in 13 countries and regions. XG also achieved a place in the top 20 on the Worldwide iTunes song chart, cementing their status as a trendy artist representing Japan globally.

NewJeans (Korea)

Korea is renowned for K-Pop, but NewJeans is gaining recognition in other genres as well. Their debut album, “Attention,” received critical acclaim and won the Best New Artist award. They even reached the 82nd spot on the ‘Billboard Global 200’ chart, establishing themselves as an irreplaceable presence in Korea. Their singles, “OMG” and “Ditto,” made their way into the ‘US Billboard Hot 100’ and the ‘UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.’ “Ditto” is particularly noteworthy for its warm and nostalgic choir pad sound combined with an old-school drum break, reinterpreted with New Jeans’ unique sensibilities. Additionally, all members became ambassadors for a luxury brand just nine months after their debut, further solidifying their image as a rising girl group representing South Korea worldwide.

SB19 (Philippines)

Philippine boy group SB19 debuted in 2018, combining the Korean international dialing code ’82’ with the Philippine national code ’63’ to form ’19,’ representing their fusion of K-Pop and P-pop (“Sound Break”). In 2021, they were nominated for the “Top Social Artist” award alongside BTS and Ariana Grande at the US Billboard Music Awards, gaining attention from global fans. Their single “Bazinga” topped the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for seven weeks, briefly breaking the record for the longest-running number-one song held by BTS’ “Butter.” In 2023, they released “Gento,” a song blending pop, hip-hop, and EDM, entering the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart at 8th place and the Philippine song chart at 17th place, solidifying their position as one of the hottest groups in the Philippines and a leading representative boy group.

Suboi (Vietnam)

Suboi, hailed as the queen of hip-hop in Vietnam, is gaining global recognition for her unique style on the hip-hop stage. She gained international fame by performing in front of renowned figures, including former US President Barack Obama, during the 2016 “Young Southeast Asia Leaders Initiative” in Ho Chi Minh City. Suboi has performed at various international events, such as the South by Southwest Festival in the US and the Tornado Music Festival in Japan, establishing herself as a global rapper. Her 2021 release, “N-Sao,” blends her intense vocals with Vietnam’s unique culture, showcasing the charm of Vietnam’s hip-hop queen.

These five groups each shine in their respective countries and are becoming prominent figures in the Asian music scene. Beyond BTS and BLACKPINK, these artists are emerging as the future superstars representing the next generation of Asian music. Asian music is taking bold steps towards its next phase.

Written in partnership with Tom White